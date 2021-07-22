Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to announce earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings of $2.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,677. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.64.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inherent Group LP lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after purchasing an additional 972,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,968,000 after purchasing an additional 655,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $14,193,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $9,083,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,209,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

