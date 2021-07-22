Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Overweight Rating from US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MPLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mplx from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.11.

MPLX opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. Mplx has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 112.70%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth about $546,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

