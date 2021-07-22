Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mplx from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.11.

NYSE MPLX opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21. Mplx has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

