Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $2.76 price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.76.

Shares of TELDF stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

