Morgan Stanley Purchases 647,070 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 647,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.01% of Ball worth $559,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ball by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,472,000 after purchasing an additional 173,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after buying an additional 1,172,069 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after buying an additional 991,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Ball by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after buying an additional 2,828,067 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

BLL opened at $82.70 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.52 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.