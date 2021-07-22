Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,399,942 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,170,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Exelon were worth $576,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 58,788 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Exelon by 16.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Exelon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after purchasing an additional 50,130 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.