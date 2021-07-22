Morgan Stanley Purchases 115,791 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978,527 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $483,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after acquiring an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SIVB opened at $574.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $217.23 and a twelve month high of $608.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $568.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.13.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

