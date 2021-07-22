Morgan Stanley Lowers Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $117.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

ETR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $101.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.40. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,040 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,979,000 after acquiring an additional 949,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,991,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.