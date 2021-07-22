Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCW. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $23.62.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

