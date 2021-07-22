Morgan Stanley Has $519.87 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,606,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 194,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.00% of Northrop Grumman worth $519,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $361.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.96. The company has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.45.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

