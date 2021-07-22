Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,029,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,990 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $543,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 381.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $139.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.