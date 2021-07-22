Morgan Stanley Cuts Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $49.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.49. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $60.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.31.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

