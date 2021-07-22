Morgan Stanley Buys 2,276,706 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276,706 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.30% of MetLife worth $691,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MetLife by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $156,836,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,023,000 after buying an additional 1,137,113 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MET opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on MET. UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

