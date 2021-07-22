Morgan Stanley Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $185.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.34.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $194.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.11. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.