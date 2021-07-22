Morgan Stanley Boosts Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Price Target to SEK 115

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from SEK 112 to SEK 115 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a research report on Monday. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $5.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.68. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

