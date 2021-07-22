Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,115 ($27.63). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,115 ($27.63), with a volume of 57,253 shares.

The company has a market cap of £980.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61.

About Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

