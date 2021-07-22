More Coin Price Tops $0.0503 on Major Exchanges (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. More Coin has a total market cap of $100,690.73 and $1,273.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00049723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00014481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.48 or 0.00856533 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

