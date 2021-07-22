MoonSwap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,084.00 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular exchanges. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and $3,084.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.22 or 0.00371047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000589 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 24,526,338 coins and its circulating supply is 24,505,837 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

