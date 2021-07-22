Moab Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Progress Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.3% of Moab Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,682,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000.

Shares of PGRWU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.04. 2,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,758. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

