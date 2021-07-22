MML Investors Services LLC Takes Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 1,229.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist increased their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.54.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $154.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.64 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.