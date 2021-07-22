MML Investors Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,387 Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,387 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT opened at $98.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.82. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

