MML Investors Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $8,493,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Upwork by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $762,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,188,220.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,538 shares of company stock worth $3,246,627 over the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPWK opened at $55.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.31 and a beta of 2.01. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

