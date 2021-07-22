Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.18

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.18 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 2202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

MITK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $836.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.91 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 261,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 350,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 73,108 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 76,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

