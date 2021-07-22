Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 257.80 ($3.37). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 257.20 ($3.36), with a volume of 1,334,819 shares.

MAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 380 ($4.96).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 920.21.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.