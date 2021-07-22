Mining Core Coin (MCC) Price Reaches $0.0005

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mining Core Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Mining Core Coin has a total market cap of $18,024.70 and approximately $28,028.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00104100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00141110 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,862.83 or 1.00157655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Buying and Selling Mining Core Coin

