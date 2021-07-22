Minerals Operating Dorchester Buys 5,000 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,775 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $71,004.25.

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 50.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

