Millennium Management LLC Has $105.16 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1,846.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,955,317 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.90% of Invesco worth $105,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 260,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 55,373 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Invesco by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 541,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,001,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.54.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $25.21. 83,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. Invesco’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

