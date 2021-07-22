Millennium Management LLC Buys 342,253 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 935.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,253 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of EPAM Systems worth $150,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,154,000 after purchasing an additional 82,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after acquiring an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,226 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,349,000 after acquiring an additional 40,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $549.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $271.00 and a 1 year high of $550.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.74.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

