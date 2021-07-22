Millennium Management LLC Acquires 454,335 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2,959.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,335 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $87,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.60.

MKSI stock traded down $2.68 on Thursday, reaching $162.63. 3,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,535. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.78 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

In other news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.