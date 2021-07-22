Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. provides mercury capture systems and technologies to power plants and coal-burning units primarily in the United States and Canada. Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is headquartered in Worthington, Ohio. “

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS MEEC opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $84.78 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.73. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

