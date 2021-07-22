Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,394 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.32% of Midland States Bancorp worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 20.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.20 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

