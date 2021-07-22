Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.65

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.65 and last traded at $65.73, with a volume of 281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $548.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.33.
In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist acquired 1,600 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 100.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 17.2% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,415,000 after acquiring an additional 62,422 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 23.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MCB)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
