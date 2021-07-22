Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 13.63%.
Shares of MCB stock traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.73. 281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,254. The stock has a market cap of $548.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.33. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
