Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.680-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.90 million.Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.350-$3.750 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of MEI opened at $46.55 on Thursday. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,151,353.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $1,210,596.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at $57,257,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

