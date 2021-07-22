Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 57,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.51.

Mesoblast Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEOBF)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

