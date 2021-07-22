Mercer International (MERC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Mercer International to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. On average, analysts expect Mercer International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $770.74 million, a P/E ratio of -89.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.30. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $18.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MERC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

