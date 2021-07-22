Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Purchases 31,500 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 279.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Square by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,941,000 after buying an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Square by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Square by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 84,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $260.14. 258,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,508,354. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.85. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.00 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.74.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,125,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 973,985 shares of company stock worth $222,515,001 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

