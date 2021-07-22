Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Acquires New Position in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $4,228,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LHC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.72. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,696. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

