Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Acquires New Position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 142,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIIXU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIIXU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,844. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.86.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

