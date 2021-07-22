Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) was down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.63 and last traded at $35.19. Approximately 25,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 94,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.34.

About Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF)

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

