Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Trading Up 1.4%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €4.07 ($4.79) and last traded at €3.98 ($4.68). Approximately 19,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.92 ($4.61).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The company has a market cap of $97.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €3.96.

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies, with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development. It also focuses on dendritic cell vaccines and T cell-specific monoclonal antibodies.

