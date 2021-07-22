MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Robert Perine Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Robert Perine sold 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $304,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Perine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $153,422.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $34.46 on Thursday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -246.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 18.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 24.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

