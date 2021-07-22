MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $259,165.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Keith Cramer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $259,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MAX stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,879. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -246.14.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

MAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $5,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.