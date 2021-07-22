Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Sells $596,214.63 in Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 19,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $596,214.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,746,268.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Roxanne Oulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $210,553.60.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $226,544.64.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.75. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Medallia’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Medallia by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Medallia by 2.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Medallia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallia during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallia during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

