Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch Sells 31,410 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $990,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 31,585 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $1,014,826.05.

On Thursday, May 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $33.40 on Thursday. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Medallia by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Medallia by 2.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Medallia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallia during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallia during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. decreased their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

