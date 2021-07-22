Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch Sells 31,410 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $990,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 24th, Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 31,585 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $1,014,826.05.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60.
Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $33.40 on Thursday. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Medallia by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Medallia by 2.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Medallia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallia during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallia during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. decreased their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.
About Medallia
Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.
