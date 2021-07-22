MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MDA in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MDA’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on MDA from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MDA in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$17.00 target price on the stock.

MDA stock opened at C$15.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.20. MDA has a 52-week low of C$14.05 and a 52-week high of C$18.88.

MDA (TSE:MDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($1.57). The company had revenue of C$496.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$549.94 million.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

