Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 285.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 520,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,428,000 after buying an additional 385,492 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.9% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,283,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,354,000 after buying an additional 264,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $91.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.39.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.04.
In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
