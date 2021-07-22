Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 4,579 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 260,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRL. Truist boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $141.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.62 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.