Maverick Capital Ltd. Reduces Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,299 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after acquiring an additional 293,001 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $12,792,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $23,764,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.41. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

