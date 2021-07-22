Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,894 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 281,641 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 123,543 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,537,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,209,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,078,643 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 127,051 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

AAL opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.37. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.83.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -7.49 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

